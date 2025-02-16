Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $279,000 in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,616,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,086,000 after acquiring an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,214,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 740,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after buying an additional 29,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,910,000.

CWI opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

