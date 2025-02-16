Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $368,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in ONEOK by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 78,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 86.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

