Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000.
Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:FDV opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $28.66.
Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
About Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF
The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.
