Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,258,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5,046.0% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 184,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,302,000 after buying an additional 102,970 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,558,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 7,059.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,640,000 after buying an additional 69,743 shares during the period.

ONEQ stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.98 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

