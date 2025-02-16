Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,209 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.25.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $213.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.20. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

