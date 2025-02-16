Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1,255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCI opened at $136.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.71. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $117.14 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.