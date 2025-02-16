Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 103 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10,847.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 840,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 832,899 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,118,000. Bonfire Financial bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 256,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $111.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.24. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $118.17.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

