Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 407 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get GSK alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.3932 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 93.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.