Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $684.93 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.71 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $630.25 and its 200 day moving average is $750.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

