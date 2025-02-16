Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,359,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,466,000 after buying an additional 2,073,546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,856 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,166 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,891 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.