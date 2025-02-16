Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 9,085.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 315,077 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,661,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,617,000. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $105.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.13 and a 200 day moving average of $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $484.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

