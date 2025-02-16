Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.