Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,331 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 457,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 190,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Iris Energy Limited has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

