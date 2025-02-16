Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

