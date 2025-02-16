Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,097,000 after buying an additional 746,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 632.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 81,764 shares during the period.

PGX stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

