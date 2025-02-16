Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,534,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,554 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 284,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 311,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 42,682 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $45.56 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

