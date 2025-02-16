Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 385 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FICS opened at $36.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $176.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

