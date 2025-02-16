Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 79 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,318.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,249.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,195.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,350.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,394 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

