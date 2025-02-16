Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 695.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $70.70 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.33 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $125,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,224,837.92. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $606,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 656,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,824,986.88. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,305,679 shares of company stock valued at $89,862,242. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.