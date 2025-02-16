Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSHQ stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a market cap of $161.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

