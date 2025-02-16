Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000.
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63.
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
