Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.