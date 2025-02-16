Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,289.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,147 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 903.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,455,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,530 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 145,879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 827,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 827,134 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 88.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 433,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after buying an additional 203,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,601,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $57.16.

PPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

