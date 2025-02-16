Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 64.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,134 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 856.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $147,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,334 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $85,389,000 after purchasing an additional 593,823 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 42.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $136,874,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,003.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 343,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after buying an additional 312,064 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.79 and its 200-day moving average is $127.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

