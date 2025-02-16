Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,545,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,480,000 after buying an additional 115,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 85.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.4 %

GL opened at $121.80 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,560,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,884.80. This represents a 46.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.06. This represents a 36.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,678 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,822. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.