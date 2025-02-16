Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.85. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.45.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.60%.
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
