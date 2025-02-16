Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.85. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of Good Times Restaurants worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

