Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $233.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.02. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

