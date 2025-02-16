Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) vs. Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) Critical Comparison

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Grown Rogue International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.44 $36.27 million $0.27 26.67 Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 5.55 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Green Thumb Industries and Grown Rogue International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00 Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52% Grown Rogue International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Grown Rogue International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Grown Rogue International

(Get Free Report)

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.