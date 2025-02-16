Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 111,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 20,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,799.30. This represents a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

