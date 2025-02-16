Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.23.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.26%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

