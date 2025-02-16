Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,167. This represents a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $212,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,486.50. The trade was a 14.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CPT opened at $119.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average is $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.67%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

