Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 86.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 54,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 50,551 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,403,000 after buying an additional 63,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $181.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.68 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.21.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.