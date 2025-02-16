Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in BorgWarner by 88.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $704,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,897.32. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

