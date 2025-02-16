Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $63,226,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,319,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $43,740,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Henry Schein by 30.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,540,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Henry Schein by 365.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,095,000 after purchasing an additional 558,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

Read Our Latest Report on HSIC

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.