Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,907 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Mosaic were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after buying an additional 986,812 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,269,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after buying an additional 28,816 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 291,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 73,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $1,251,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Mosaic from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.80.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

