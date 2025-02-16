Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 5,335.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.
UDR Stock Performance
Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.88. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $47.55.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.
UDR Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.
UDR Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UDR
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.