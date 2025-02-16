Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get DaVita alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 659.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 154,061 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $4,094,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $156.95 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.56 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.