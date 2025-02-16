Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $453,000 Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,383,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,222,000 after acquiring an additional 863,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,614,000 after purchasing an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,886,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $161.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.48. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

