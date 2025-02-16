Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $574,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Generac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.57. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

