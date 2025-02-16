Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $612,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 357,723 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 9,997.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,859,000 after acquiring an additional 278,529 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,943,000 after purchasing an additional 225,081 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,893,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 45.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC opened at $209.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $242.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.02.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.22.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

