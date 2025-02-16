Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $647,000 Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,844,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,975 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 240.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,679.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $1,589,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 956.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 104,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 94,821 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.