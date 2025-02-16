Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $706,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 734,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60,109 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.2 %

TECH opened at $65.94 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $61.16 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,035,067.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,619.16. The trade was a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

