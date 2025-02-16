Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FOX alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in FOX by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,890,000 after buying an additional 1,095,073 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,606,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in FOX by 212.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,437,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,780,000 after purchasing an additional 977,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FOX by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,639,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,008,000 after purchasing an additional 671,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,661,000 after buying an additional 582,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 771,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $35,521,075.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOX

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.