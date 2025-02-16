Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 135 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $89.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.86. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

