Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 139 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average is $104.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 64.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

