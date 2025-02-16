Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 64 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Nordson by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Nordson by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Nordson by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.25.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $216.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $196.83 and a 52-week high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.83 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 17.37%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total value of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,159.50. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,703 shares of company stock valued at $374,069. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

