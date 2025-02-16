Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 363.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.