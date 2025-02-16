Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,611,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 13,814.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,369,000 after acquiring an additional 364,169 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Incyte by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 308,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 181,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth $5,975,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.59.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. The trade was a 16.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $1,444,356 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 503.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

