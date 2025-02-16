Head-To-Head Comparison: Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) & Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Energy and Genel Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $400.81 million 2.85 $75.26 million $0.20 34.25 Genel Energy $84.80 million 1.98 -$61.30 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Advantage Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

This table compares Advantage Energy and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 8.62% 2.88% 1.78% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Advantage Energy and Genel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 1 1 3.00 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Advantage Energy presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 100.73%. Given Advantage Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Genel Energy on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco. Genel Energy plc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

