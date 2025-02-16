Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.07. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

