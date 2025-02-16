Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Humana were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 261,025.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,660,000 after purchasing an additional 738,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,387,000 after buying an additional 643,291 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Humana by 55.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 600,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,145,000 after buying an additional 214,535 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,563,000 after acquiring an additional 192,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,830,000 after acquiring an additional 187,903 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUM opened at $253.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

